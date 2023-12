Michael Coleman mugshot (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are searching for a man who failed to appear in court after being charged with grand theft.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Michael Coleman is accused of stealing from his former employer by charging customers the wrong amounts and keeping the difference for himself.

If you have any information regarding Coleman’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.