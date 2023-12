La Soriana Mexican grocery store in Immokalee. CREDIT: UC Breaking News

Deputies are investigating what led up to a man being shot behind La Soriana Mexican grocery store on Boston Avenue in Immokalee.

Crime scene tape surrounds a sitting area.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

At this time, CCSO has not taken anyone into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

