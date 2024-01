Donald James Seabury Jr. (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Naples Police Department has located a missing adult from Naples. According to police, he was found safe.

Donald James Seabury Jr. was reported missing on Dec. 31. According to police officers, Seabury Jr. was last seen at the 300 block of 7th Street North in the City of Naples.

Seabury Jr. is 5’10” with blue eyes and may be disoriented upon contact.