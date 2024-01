Chapel by the Sea on Fort Myers Beach. CREDIT: WINK News

What’s left of a church by the Gulf destroyed by Hurricane Ian will be torn down.

Wednesday morning, Chapel by the Sea on Fort Myers Beach will be demolished.

Some iconic relics from the church will be preserved.

The dolphin window, which includes a piece from the original will be saved, along with the church bell.

Demolition will start at 9 a.m.