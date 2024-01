The Punta Gorda City Council is set to address the ongoing issue of flooding in the historic district due to heavy rain.

The area has notoriously been known to flood during periods of heavy rain. Homeowners had expressed their concerns toward the city council after severe flooding had occurred following Hurricanes Ian and Idalia.

Homeowners in Punta Gorda want the city to develop an efficient plan to deal with the flooding so that they do not have to worry about their homes flooding every time it rains.

WINK News spoke with Ashley Harris, a resident who lives in the historic district about how little assistance she received after her home flooded.

“Right now, there’s no help. There’s no FEMA and there’s no aid, said Harris. “There are no spa loans. There’s nothing here for Charlotte County and everybody who has any kind of damage is really just unfortunately stuck being left high and dry.”

Harris’ home had several inches of floodwater inside her home after removing the plywood underneath her flooring.

City leaders are set to discuss the flooding in the historic district during their regular Wednesday meeting at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.