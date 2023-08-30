Charlotte County dealing with flooding following Hurricane Idalia

Flooded roadways Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said the effects of the storm surge brought by Hurricane Idalia are still being felt locally, even hours after it made landfall in the Big Bend area of the state.

Fuller said Charlotte County experienced heavy rainfall of over three inches, as well as 58 miles per hour wind gusts at the Punta Gorda airport as a result of the storm.

And, he knows the county is not out of the woods yet. Two more high tides will happen Wednesday – along the coast around noon and in Punta Gorda at 3:00 p.m.

Areas experiencing flooding:

Punta Gorda

Riverside Drive

Bayshore Road area

Charlotte Harbor

Manasota Key

Road Closures

Tom Adams Bridge to Manasota Key

U.S. 41 Bridge over the Peace River

If you do not feel safe in your home, there is a refuge site open in Centennial Park at 11220 Centennial Boulevard.