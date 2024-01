FMPD body cam. CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Dept.

The Fort Myers Police Department just updated its police body cameras.

This comes just within days of WINK News sitting down with Chief Jason Fields.

He talked to us about keeping up to date with the cameras.

On Wednesday, the department announced on Facebook that it now has the Axon Body 4 and is excited to advance technology-based policing.

“Axon covers our body cameras, our encode cameras and our Tasers as well, so that technology is constantly evolving, and we’re constantly keeping up with the newest technology to make sure we capture incidents in their entirety. We’re using non-lethal options to defuse and bring situations under a safe control,” said Fields.