Construction and congestion are causing headaches for drivers as crews work along Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral.

Specifically, some road closures near Kismet Parkway and Andalusia Boulevard. The City of Cape Coral has not yet said how long it will last or where exactly every closure will impact traffic, but they did say it’s part of their utility extension project.

If you live in North Cape Coral or drive through it, you deal with the traffic at some point.

“Traffic’s a nightmare. You can’t use half the roads. And then the ones that you can use, it’s you got to go all the way around your elbow to get to where you’re going. It’s a nightmare, it adds an extra 1520 minutes from one site to another, just trying to get around all the detours,” said Kimberly Diaz, a Cape Coral resident.

On Kismet Parkway and Andalusia Boulevard, there’s a road closure and some detours into some residential streets.

WINK News asked Bill Opsahl, a homeowner if it bothered him.

“It doesn’t bother me because I know when it’s done, everything will be better. The roads will be better any better. Right? Well, if it can be better, is what we want,” said Opsahl.

But the drivers are wondering when it will all go away, especially those who drive for work.

“The houses that we are building on the off streets, the traffic from these roads have to come down our streets, to where if we’re trying to port concrete or things like that, it is really bad,” said Frank Johnson.

“You got kids getting off the bus. We have trucks coming in and out on residential, because there’s nowhere else to go. You have to use the residential roads. You know, it’s not like teenagers that no you know, you got little kids running around,” said Diaz.

The closures on Kismet Parkway only say until further notice on the website. They don’t have an estimate listed as to when the roads will be back open, and a lot of people have seen LCEC doing work in the area, which is also happening, but that work is completely separate from the road closures.