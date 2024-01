An entrance to Mason Classical Academy. (Credit: WINK News)

Local musicians are coming together to throw a concert protesting a rezoning project in Collier County.

Collier County is rezoning the area of 7th Avenue Northwest for the proposed expansion of the Mason Classical Academy. The proposal would bulldoze four homes and 17 acres of land for the school’s expansion.

Musicians gathered on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to protest the future development.

“We’re here today to ask Mason Classical Academy to find a different place to put that school and also to ask our county commissioners to take the stand and stop ruining our beautiful, beautiful county. No more rezoning,” said Richard Conover.

Conover is the organizer of the jam fest. The event is usually held at the Dogtooth, but the musicians moved to make their voices heard with instruments for the rally.

“Kelly Mason Lichter is the board on the board of that school. She lives just a few streets away from us,” said Conover, “She knows what our neighborhoods are about. I don’t know why they would want to do this.”