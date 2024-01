DeSantis speaking at a press conference. CREDIT: WINK News

Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida State Guard and directed the emergency management division to prepare for severe weather on Tuesday.

According to The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, severe potential for the storm ranges from a Level 3 out of 5 in the Panhandle. Southwest Florida can expect a Level 1 – 2 impact locally.

TRACK THE STORM: Monitor weather in Southwest Florida with WINK Doppler 3x

Higher tides, gusts over 40 mph and the potential for tornadoes is possible during the storm. While there is still a chance for these intense conditions in Southwest Florida, harsher conditions can be expected closer to the Panhandle.