Gas leak closes portion of busy Cape Coral road

Published: Updated:

Police are closing lanes along a busy road in Cape Coral due to a gas leak.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the 300 block of Nicholas Parkway, North of Pine Island Road, is closed due to a nearby gas leak.

Police ask that you avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing situation, and WINK News will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

