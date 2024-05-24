Gas leak closes portion of busy Cape Coral road

WINK News
Police are closing lanes along a busy road in Cape Coral due to a gas leak.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
Red tide, a harmful algae bloom that can infect people, animals, and ecosystems, has already begun to appear in Southwest Florida.
Some people might notice a change in their water beginning next week.
A man has drowned after chasing after a child who wandered into a pond at the Everly Apartments in Naples.
Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar is shooting to open in the former space of AZN Azian Cuizine at the end of June or beginning of July.
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
For the final Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK News reflects on the two years spent visiting the Gulf Coast Coast Human Society and the Collier County Domestic Animal Services.
A recent poll by Poolonomics, which surveyed the country, found that Florida has the third-lowest percentage of adult non-swimmers.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Friday in Southwest Florida with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 95 – 100°.
A brown pelican was found on a Marco Island beach last week, showing signs of red tide toxicosis.
Authorities are responding to a car crash on Ortiz Avenue and Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Is the third time the charm? Downtown Fort Myers is buzzing over the idea of a new eye in the sky. On Thursday night, Steve Weathers gave his presentation on the proposed Ferris Wheel plan for the third time in a matter of months. Currently, nothing is set in stone. For the historic preservation committee, […]
The Lee County school board unanimously passed a new code of conduct on Thursday night, and there wasn’t any pushback, not even during public comment.
A community mourns the death of three young men who died drowning in the Caloosahachee River on Saturday, May 18.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the 300 block of Nicholas Parkway, North of Pine Island Road, is closed due to a nearby gas leak.
Police ask that you avoid the area for the time being.
This is a developing situation, and WINK News will update this story with more information when it becomes available.