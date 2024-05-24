WINK News

Watch Now

Cape Coral man accused of raping 15-year-old

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
arrest
Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.

According to police, Christian Edward Hartman, 28, was arrested on Thursday after the father of the victim reported the alleged sexual battery of his daughter.

Hartman allegedly met the victim at a car meet-up a few days prior, where they had exchanged phone numbers while telling the girl he was 18 years old.

According to police, Hartman then asked the victim to enter his van to listen to music.

The victim told police that was when he attacked her, mentioning that the van had no seats, only a mattress and curtains covering the windows.

Following an investigation, detectives found and interviewed Hartman, who confessed to the allegations.

He was then arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.