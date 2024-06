Antonio Guzman Garcia Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly getting physical with other drivers at a crash site in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Sunday at 12:21 p.m., officers responded to at the crash with injuries on Cape Coral Parkway East and Del Prado Boulevard South.

The caller reported the crash developed into a large disturbance between the involved parties.

Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Malibu with heavy rear-end damage. They also saw a Ford F-150 with a utility trailer stopped in the left turning lane on Cape Coral Parkway East.

According to multiple witnesses, a fight erupted between the involved parties. A third vehicle involved, a Jeep Wrangler with two people inside, was parked across the street from the scene.

Officers found a broken golf club a few feet from the Ford F-150. Golf club found on the scene. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department.

Officers made contact with a man, identified as 38-year-old Antonio Guzman Garcia, covered in blood, standing next to the Ford F-150.

Witnesses told officers the Ford F-150 driven by Garcia rear-ended the Malibu, which rear-ended the Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Jeep told officers when he and his passenger went to take photos of Garcia’s license plate, Garcia started shoving him toward oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Jeep said they then stepped in to break things up between Garcia and the driver of the Malibu, who had a child in the car, and Garcia punched his passenger on the side of the head.

He said he and his passenger went back inside the Jeep and saw Garcia go back to his truck and grab a golf club, which he then used to shatter the driver’s side window of the Jeep.

The glass cut the driver and passenger inside. The golf club snapped, and the driver of the Jeep said Garcia started stabbing at him with the broken end of the club several times, so he drove his car across the street to wait for police.

The driver of the Malibu told officers she was on Cape Coral Parkway East getting ready to turn onto Del Prado Boulevard South when a truck with a trailer rear-ended her very hard.

She sustained minor injuries.

She said she watched the fight break out between the occupants of the Jeep and Garcia and witnessed Garcia break the window of the Jeep with a golf club and proceed to stab at the driver of the Jeep.

She said Garcia then approached her vehicle and hit her window with the golf club handle until officers arrived.

When officers spoke with Garcia, he was reportedly highly agitated and appeared disoriented. Garcia told officers he was attacked, and someone pointed a gun at him.

The Cape Coral Fire Department arrived on the scene, and while Garcia was talking to a firefighter, he appeared to go unconscious.

Officers observed he had bloodshot, watery eyes. He was then transported to a local hospital.

While following the transport, officers noticed the vehicle suddenly stop. When officers opened the back rescue doors, they found medics working to restrain Garcia, who was combative and physically aggressive.

One medic said Garcia spit blood into his face.

Officers helped restrain Garcia, and the transport to the ER continued.

Once there, officers observed Garcia to be profusely sweating, passed out, pale and could smell alcohol on his breath.

Medical staff at the hospital said Garcia had a blood alcohol level of .177, more than twice the legal limit.

Later, as officers tried to inform Garcia of his charges, he became loud and disruptive. He also began threatening officers.

Garcia is being charged with the following: