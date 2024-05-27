28-year-old Cape Coral man accused of raping 15-year-old girl

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Cape Coral Police Department seeks information that will lead them to a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run.
Following the events involving a 4-year-old shooting a 2-year-old in the hand in Charlotte County, the emphasis on teaching gun safety to kids is paramount.
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
In what had long been celebrated every May 30 to honor America’s fallen soldiers, Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971, observed on the last Monday in May.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Memorial Day, with afternoon “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100-105°.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
A recent poll by Poolonomics, which surveyed the country, found that Florida has the third-lowest percentage of adult non-swimmers.
After 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders, testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.
This weekend didn’t just consist of those enjoying the beach. Others were paying tribute to our troops lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash between a sedan and an SUV that left two people deceased.
Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a ballet bamboozle, a sting operation and sexual assault.
Most of Southwest Florida will be rain-free, hot, and sunny today.
On Saturday, the new business opened its doors to the public.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
According to police, Christian Edward Hartman, 28, was arrested on Thursday after the father of the victim reported the alleged sexual battery of his daughter.
“A father and daughter that came to the Cape Coral Police Department lobby to explain that his daughter was a victim of sexual battery. So we immediately started investigating from there,” said Cape Coral Police Officer Mercedes Simonds.
Hartman allegedly met the victim at a car meet-up a few days prior, where they had exchanged phone numbers while telling the girl he was 18 years old.
According to police, Hartman then asked the victim to enter his van to listen to music.
“Being a 15-year-old girl, she felt under pressure. And so she got in the van with them. She said that there were no seats. It was just a mattress. There was curtains on the windows, so obviously not a good scenery. And then she was actually battered by this 28-year-old male,” said Officer Simonds.
The victim told police that was when he attacked her, mentioning that the van had no seats, only a mattress and curtains covering the windows.
“If anybody feels like they’ve been a victim of this, come forward, talk to the police department, and let us work it out with you. We have a lot of different resources we can offer you even just therapy alone is going to be really helpful for any victims,” said Officer Simonds.
Following an investigation, detectives found and interviewed Hartman, who confessed to the allegations.
Hartman was arrested and faces one count of sexual battery. Hartman is still in custody at the Lee County Jail.
If you have been a victim of sexual assault, The Abuse Counseling & Treatment offers 24/7 service that provides comprehensive services to adult victims of sexual assault.