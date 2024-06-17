Truck crashes into home in Fort Myers
The Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating a truck crashing into a home on Superior Street.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating a truck crashing into a home on Superior Street.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating a truck crashing into a home on Superior Street.
Troopers and police swarmed the scene early Sunday morning, where the home located on Superior Street and Edgewood Avenue sustained sizable damages.
During the early investigation of the scene, troopers were seen interviewing a woman outside of the home, along with a red Ram truck on the scene.
FMPD K9 units were deployed to the scene.
It remains unclear who the truck’s driver was and if any injuries were reported.
While details are limited, WINK News will continue to update you whenever new information becomes available.