Luis Esteban Duarte Garcia, 19 mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly running up to and groping a 72-year-old woman.

According to police, Luis Esteban Duarte Garcia, 19, was arrested on May 27 after responding to a battery report at around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police interviewed the woman, who claimed that she was walking down a street when Garcia allegedly ran up to and grabbed her buttocks.

After the assault, she witnessed him running into a nearby home under construction.

Once police entered the home, they were unable to locate Garcia through the description of the victim.

Detectives received video footage showing a man exiting the same construction home and walking down the street in the direction of the victim.

The video then showed Garcia watching the victim for a few moments before chasing after her.

He then returned to the construction home to change his shirt before returning to work.

Garcia was then located in the same construction home later on, where he was arrested and charged with battery of a person 65 years or older.