The Weather Authority is tracking a hot but breezy Monday with isolated rain showers expected in the afternoon.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “This Monday morning will start mild and humid. Not a lot of rain is expected this afternoon, as the evening commute for most Southwest Florida counties is looking dry.”

Monday is looking hotter and drier with isolated showers and storms popping up this afternoon.

Thanks to the drier air, highs are going to be hotter and in the lower to mid-90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 96 – 101° this afternoon.

Monday will also be a breezy day with winds from the East at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday morning will begin warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Highs Tuesday will be even hotter and in the lower to mid 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 98 – 103° Tuesday afternoon.

While isolated showers and storms will be pop up Tuesday afternoon, most of Southwest Florida will be on the drier side.

Temperatures will begin on Wednesday in the upper 70s with high humidity.

This humidity will once again make the “feels like” temperatures quite hot and in the upper 90s. Highs themselves will be in the lower to mid-90s.

Isolated rain and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and continue through the evening.

A large area of disturbed weather is located over Central America and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico.

A broad area of low pressure, designated Invest 91L, is forecast to form from this system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today or tonight.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for the subsequent gradual development of the low, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by midweek while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward toward the western Gulf coast.

Regardless of development, several days of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of southern Mexico and Central America, and these rains are likely to cause life-threatening flooding and flash flooding.

Locally heavy rainfall is also expected to spread over portions of the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week.

The chance of formation over the next seven days is at 70%.

A trough or an area of low pressure is forecast to form a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas in a day or two.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development of this system after that while it moves westward or west-northwestward.

The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast.

The chance of formation over the next seven days is at 30%.