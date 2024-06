The City of Naples held a meeting to discuss changes coming to its pier as well as other projects.

After a unanimous vote, Monday, the council accepted a recommendation to not spend more than $27.5 million when funding the Naples Pier reconstruction project and the First Avenue South public parking garage.

Staff said they only want to spend around $26 million total, including $15 million for the pier and $11 million for the parking garage.

They say the goal is to finance and/or reimburse all or a portion of the costs of design,

construction, reconstruction and expansion, while revamping capital improvements of the city.

“The reimbursements will come in, but it could be two and three years on the FEMA reimbursements,” said Gary Young, Deputy City Manager CFO for the city of Naples, “and in a perfect world, I hope to end up somewhere between $3 and $5 million left when this lands in three years so that we’re not back to zero in the event another storm hits, so that’s the reason for the borrowing. It’s a cost effective step to do.”

The city also held a special community redevelopment agency meeting Monday, where they’re discussing the final funding request for the First Avenue South garage.