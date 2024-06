Since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closure, some businesses in downtown Fort Myers have noticed a decline in foot traffic due to the closure.

Mimi Wallace, the Bay Street Yard general manager, says she has seen the closure’s impact on some downtown businesses.

“With the bridge being closed, it has affected the business down here, said Wallace. “Friday nights in particular, when people get off work, there’s not enough time for them to get over the bridge and celebrate.”

Bay Street Yard is a bar/ hangout spot located on Bay Street.

Wallace says the closure hasn’t had an impact on her business.

Wallace added that while Bay Street Yard was unaffected by the shutdown, she wanted to use this time to collaborate with other businesses about their arrangements to best deal with the bridge closure.

“We are working with all the restaurants and establishments down the street to let y’all know that we are here and we’re worth the wait to come and visit us,” said Wallace. So, no road rage, anyone, just come see us.”

The bridge will remain closed for about eight weeks and is scheduled to reopen to the public on August 11.