Tropical activity this hurricane season is forecast to be well above average, and we’ve already experienced plenty of tropical moisture

But it’s unusual for a June storm to develop in the Atlantic and make landfall from the east.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks is tracking activity off Florida’s east coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a low chance of a tropical system developing near the Bahamas.

Anything that does develop is expected to track west toward the east coast of Florida by Thursday.

There is a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

“The graphic above shows that June is not an active month,” explained Sheaks. “As you can see, just a handful of storms have impacted Southwest Florida in June since 1850.”

According to data collected by the National Hurricane Center, on average, one named storm develops during June, with the first hurricane typically forming in August.

Sheaks created the historical map below plotting the points of origin for June tropical activity.

Usually, storms develop in the Gulf of Mexico and the Western Caribbean at the start of the season.