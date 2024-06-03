Trial set to begin for Wade Wilson, the man accused of killing two women

Credit: WINK News

A man accused of killing two Cape Coral women in 2019 is set to appear in court for trial.

Wade Wilson may face the death penalty after the families of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz have waited five years for the murder trial to begin.

Investigators found Melton’s body in her Cape Coral home. They believe Wilson met Melton at a Fort Myers bar and choked her to death.

Four days later, they found Ruiz dead in a field.

At the time of his arrest, the state law required that the jury unanimously agree on a recommendation of death.

The law had since changed, reducing the number to 8 out of 12.

Wilson and his lawyers have since contested that the old rules should still apply to his case; however, the judge denied it.

Several delays have been made due to Wilson switching his attorney multiple times.

He is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.