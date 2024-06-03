Trial set to begin for Wade Wilson, the man accused of killing two women

WINK News
The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a death investigation after discovering one dead person and another injured.
The Weather Authority is tracking a slightly cooler Monday, with scattered rain expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening.
LeeTran has temporarily closed several bus stops due to the Caloosahatchee Bridge pedestrian walkway project.
WINK News helps you navigate your way around the Caloosahatchee Bridge closure. It will remain closed through August 11.
Lee County Deputies released new details about Canuto Alvarado’s arrest. He’s accused of pointing a gun at a child.
A hot chase with law enforcement ended with a man jumping into a retention pond near the Naples Airport.
Cuddle up with the purr-fect companion this summer! June is National Adopt-a-cat Month.
It’s time to shop until you drop, but it’s not your everyday kind of shopping. With the start of the 2024 hurricane season, it’s time to prepare for any upcoming storms.
Authorities in Lehigh Acres responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon.
The Collier County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing in Golden Gate.
Sun and clouds for your Sunday with an increased chance of rain.
North Port brush fire led to evacuations and temporarily closed 75.
Seven adults and a child were rescued by the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew after their boat began sinking.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an alleged animal abuser, drug activity near a daycare and a couple caught in the act.
A man accused of killing two Cape Coral women in 2019 is set to appear in court for trial.
Wade Wilson may face the death penalty after the families of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz have waited five years for the murder trial to begin.
Investigators found Melton’s body in her Cape Coral home. They believe Wilson met Melton at a Fort Myers bar and choked her to death.
Four days later, they found Ruiz dead in a field.
At the time of his arrest, the state law required that the jury unanimously agree on a recommendation of death.
The law had since changed, reducing the number to 8 out of 12.
Wilson and his lawyers have since contested that the old rules should still apply to his case; however, the judge denied it.
Several delays have been made due to Wilson switching his attorney multiple times.
He is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.