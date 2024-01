The 2024 Republican candidates for president are gathering for the Iowa Caucus as literal and political storms brew.

The same storm whipping through Southwest Florida is responsible for a flurry of snow in Des Moines, Iowa.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a town hall in Iowa, Tuesday night. The snow is making a mess of plans for all candidates as they all make their final push for support in advance of Monday’s Caucuses.

The snow will eventually stop falling, but the temperatures will only go lower over the next couple of days. If the forecast holds, it will be the coldest Iowa Caucus on record.

The debate with Nikki Haley on Wednesday will be indoors. WINK News will be providing coverage straight from Iowa, giving updates on candidates’ moves.

The GOP’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, will meanwhile be interviewed during a town hall meeting.