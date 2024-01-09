Lehigh Acres woman arrested for stealing, using credit cards from North Naples Senior Care facility

Michelle Dumel Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A woman from Lehigh Acres has been arrested for allegedly stealing and using two credit cards from two residents of a North Naples Senior Care facility.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Michelle Dumel on Monday after an investigation found she stole two credit cards from the residents and used them to make purchases for herself.

Dumel told detectives she has been employed as an aide/certified nursing assistant at the facility for two years.

She would enter the rooms of the victims, ages 81 and 76, several times a day to dispense medications or tend to their needs.

In November, the 81-year-old victim reported that her credit card was missing from her room. She later discovered it had been used to make a total of 35 purchases in Collier and Lee counties without her consent.

Detectives found purchases totaling $3,707.75 were made at Walmart and Target in Collier County.

Footage from these businesses identified Dumel as the suspect making the purchases with the victim’s card.

Detectives also found Dumel attempted to purchase $50 worth of gas at Mobil and $134 worth of groceries at Publix using the 76-year-old victim’s card on Dec. 19, but both transactions were declined.

The following day, she attempted to use the card to buy breakfast for $7 at a McDonald’s in Lehigh Acres, but it was declined.

Dumel faces multiple felonies, including grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information of a person 65 or older.