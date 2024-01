Graphed image highlighting the tornado advisory issued ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather outlook. Credit: The National Weather Service

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado warning for portions of Northern Florida and the central/eastern Florida Panhandle.

According to NWS, the primary threats include a few tornadoes likely. A couple of intense tornadoes are possible.

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts up to 75 mph are possible with isolated large hail events possible.

Reports of devasting tornados have been recorded from Panama City to Marianna. Credit: Bay County Sheriff Credit: Brandon Clement WXChasing Credit: Bay County Sheriff Credit: Maya Weeks Tornado damage in Panama City Beach, Florida

The watch area is approximately 85 miles north and south of a line from 10 miles south-southwest of Crestview, Florida.