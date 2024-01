WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a mild but breezy morning start with severe storms arriving late Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.

A wind advisory was issued for Collier, Hendry, and Glades Counties by the National Weather Service Miami around 1 p.m. We can expect widespread southerly gusts in the 30-40 mph range, with some spots even higher. Winds will be strongest along the coast.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: A mild and humid start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see a mainly dry, but breezy morning. Windy conditions will arrive early this afternoon with gusts as high as 40 – 50 mph. Temperature highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Areas of Southwest Florida are under either a Level 1 or Level 2 risk for severe storms. A line of strong to severe storms will arrive later in the afternoon, moving southeast through the area into the evening hours.

Damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible threats throughout the storm.

Tuesday Night: As the storms move out of Southwest Florida, we will see a shift in the winds from the south to more of an onshore wind.

This strong onshore breeze will coincide with the high tide late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning and coastal flooding will be possible. Coastal Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties could see upwards of 1 to 2 inches of surge.

Wednesday: We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with clouds quickly decreasing around the area. While we could still see some minor coastal flooding in the early morning hours, conditions will improve as the winds subside through the morning.

Expect sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun with isolated rain possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

You can catch Zach’s weather forecast every weekday on WINK News This Morning from 4:30 to 8 a.m.