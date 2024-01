Bicyclette Cookshop Executive Chef Kayla Pfeiffer of Naples won the “Chopped” championship on the Food Network’s season finale show that first aired Tuesday night.

The local chef watched the final episode with her staff and guests at her new restaurant, Bicyclette Cookshop, in The Pavilion shopping center on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41 in North Naples.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement,” Pfeiffer said. “This journey has been one of the most intense culinary challenges I’ve ever faced. Each basket was a mystery, each round a battle against time and creativity. Winning this competition is a testament to the long hours of training, the sacrifices made and the support of my loved ones.”

