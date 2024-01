Man wears underwear around neck, creeps around yards. CREDIT: WINK News

A man has been arrested after he was found creeping around yards, dressed in dark clothing and wearing underwear around his neck.

Cape Coral police said they found Troy Dean Stuart in an empty lot on Everest Parkway, lying on his stomach between a tall hedge and a seawall.

Stuart said he was exercising, and the underwear was to protect his face from the cold.

Police are investigating whether Stuart was responsible for stealing bonsai trees in the area.

He was charged with loitering and prowling.