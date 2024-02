Tyreak Shaquier Thornton Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man has been arrested after trying to run from officers who came to a Walmart to investigate a shoplifting case.

Cape Coral Police officers responded to the store at the 900 block of Southwest 36th Terrace on Monday at around 3 p.m.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the loss prevention officer for the Walmart Neighborhood Market said 27-year-old Tyreak Shaquier Thornton was taking items from the store without paying.

Employees witnessed Thornton take hot food items and leave the store through the deli exit, passing all points of sale without trying to pay.

Employees tried to stop him, but he ignored them and tried to hide behind a bush in the parking lot, where he was observed hiding other items he had taken.

Officers said Thornton was eating chicken from a food tray, and when Thornton saw officers, he fled.

Thornton jumped into a canal and tried to swim away from officers. He was later seen trying to exit the canal, and officers quickly drove to the area.

Thornton started walking through backyards behind residences. When he saw officers exit their patrol cars, he began running again.

Officers chased him through a backyard and over a fence before circling back around to the street.

When Thornton saw that officers were still in pursuit, he stopped to give himself up.

All items removed from the store by Thornton were recovered in the bush.

The total value of items taken was $98.38.

The investigation also revealed that Thornton had an outstanding original felony warrant out of Lee County for felony failure to appear, burglary of a conveyance and petit theft.

Thornton is charged with petit theft of more than $100 and less than $750 and resisting an officer without violence.