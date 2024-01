(Credit: Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB)

Collier County’s November 2023 tourism numbers presented Jan. 16 to the Tourism Development Council showed a year-over-year increase in visitation and direct spending. The numbers demonstrate a significant bounce back more than a year after Hurricane Ian.

Joseph St. Germain, president of Tallahassee-based Downs & St. Germain market research firm, presented the November statistics, which showed more than 207,000 visitors made their way to Collier County, a 15% increase compared to November 2022, which was in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“Not a lot of people were visiting their second homes or visiting friends and family post-hurricane, so that’s why you see more visitors and more visitor days,” St. Germain said.

