More than 1,200 Pickleball players, ranging from amateur to professional are gathering at the Pickleplex for the Punta Gorda Open.

The event will host professionals of various age groups participating in the multi-event competition, with the winners sharing a $100,000 grand prize.

The Punta Gorda Open is the first of several stops on the Association of Pickleball Players tour, which will contain enthusiasts of the sport enjoying the two-day long competition.

I love that the pros and amateurs are playing at the same time, said Pickleball player Megan Fudge. “We’re playing the same sport, trying the same things and competing really hard.”

The Punta Gorda open will run until Sunday.

Tickets are available for purchase online or at the gate of the event.