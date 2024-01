A Falcon 9 lifts off on the Ax-3 private astronaut mission to the ISS Jan. 18. CREDIT: SpaceX

SpaceX has placed its third commercial flight into orbit.

Falcon 9 launched Axiom Space’s Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) Thursday at 4:49 p.m. from the Kennedy Space Center.

For the first time, all four astronauts on board are European.

Ax-3 is the third mission to carry private astronauts to the International Space Station.

The crew is expected to arrive at the ISS early Saturday morning. The spacecraft will be docked for about two weeks before returning to Earth with the crew.