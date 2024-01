Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they are receiving an influx of 911 calls concerning water outages in the county.

According to the sheriff’s office on Facebook, deputies spoke to the plant operator for the North Collier County water treatment plant, Rick Carabajal.

The county is aware of a potential water main break and crews are working diligently to restore water back to normal, said Carabajal. It is believed this is an isolated incident, and customers should be seeing their water pressure return to normal soon.

The water break has been resolved. According to the water outage and boil water notice map for Naples, the Northern Naples area was affected and is now under a boil water notice.

WINK News received multiple tips about water outages in Collier County.