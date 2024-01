FILE – Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. As the six month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can become serious challengers to former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign on Sunday, posting a video on X saying he could not ask his campaign staffers to give their time “without a clear path to victory.”

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



– Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

He added that he had signed a pledge to support the eventual nominee.

After placing a distant second in Iowa, losing to former President Donald Trump by 30 points, DeSantis has failed to articulate his path to the nomination and what states he would be able to win against Trump, dropping out of the race two days before the New Hampshire primary.

He had invested large amounts of time and money in trying to win Iowa, as he and his super PAC bet that an aggressive approach of retail politics and building a ground game operation would result in an upset or a closer race. DeSantis finished 30 points behind Trump last week in the Iowa caucuses.

