Registered felon attempts to flee traffic stop on State Road 82

Ivin Martinez Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man with felony convictions has been arrested after trying to flee deputies during a traffic stop on State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in the area over the weekend during an enhanced traffic patrol.

LCSO’s aviation unit worked alongside patrol deputies to locate any reckless use of ATVs and dirt bikes.

On Sunday, the aviation unit spotted a man erratically riding a red Honda dirt bike on both the sidewalks and streets of Kalamar Drive and State Road 82.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ivin Phillips Martinez did not stop for deputies during their initial traffic stop, but they eventually detained him.

He is a registered felon with a long list of criminal acts, including battery, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and more.

Martinez now faces charges of a felony fleeing and eluding and failure to register a motor vehicle.