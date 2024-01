Jamaica Way, where water services have been turned off (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

The water has been shut off for residents in a section of Punta Gorda.

According to the City of Punta Gorda, a contractor hit a water main on Jamaica Way. When repairs are expected to be complete has not been announced.

The city says that residents will be under a precautionary boil water notice in the Jamaica Way area when the water returns.