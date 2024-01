Residents in Bonita Springs had an unexpected adventure when a huge alligator decided to make an Imperial River canal its home.

The 10 feet 9-inch, 500-pound gator was getting a bit too cozy with the community’s kayakers, pets, and kids, prompting locals to take action.

Mike Caito and Chuck Rizzo, along with others, got together and asked the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to step in on January 20th.

Using a golf cart, they successfully pulled the giant gator out of the canal and onto the street.

“This guy was bigger than you!” laughed Rizzo, highlighting the sheer size of the captured alligator.

Caito summed it up, saying, “It was either us dragging him or the golf cart.”

Caito and another brave neighbor plus FWC gator guys pulled the gator by golf cart from the canal, onto the dock, through a yard and to the street, in order to get it to a place where it could be safely transferred.

“Everyone that was around came and looked at him,” said Caito.

FWC said the gator was relocated to an alligator farm in Labelle.

This unique community effort not only ensured everyone’s safety but also showcased the power of neighbors coming together to tackle unexpected challenges.

FWC’s Take: Safety First

The FWC shared that a contracted nuisance alligator trapper captured the 10’9” male alligator, relocating it to an alligator farm in Labelle, Florida. The FWC, prioritizing public safety, encourages residents to report any gator concerns to the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.