Former Big Hickory Waterfront Grille & Marina site put up for sale by Bonita Springs fire department

Author: Samantha Roesler, Gulfshore Business
The search has begun for what will replace Big Hickory Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs. The restaurant, which suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian, was sold by the owners to Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District in January for $6 million. 

Estero-based commercial real estate firm Trinity Commercial Group was hired to filter and vet the prospects for the 0.68-acre site at 26107 Hickory Blvd. Trinity Commercial partner Dan O’Berski said bringing a restaurant back to the commercial-zoned property would be optimal. 

