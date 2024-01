A public hearing is being held tonight to talk about ways to improve traffic on Immokalee and Vanderbilt beach roads.

Last month, Commissioner Burt Saunders proposed that the county implement a one-year moratorium to stop negatively impacting Immokalee Road from I-75 eastward to Oil Well Road and on Vanderbilt Beach Road, from I-75 eastward towards its current end location.

The county commission is having a hearing at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, where they’ll plan to find ways to improve traffic conditions on these two roads.

Neighbors have already gone on Nextdoor to encourage everyone to attend tonight and make their voices heard.

The public hearing is taking place at the Collier County Government Center.

The hearing is an open forum, which encourages people to come out and voice their concerns regarding the traffic issue.