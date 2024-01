Barnes & Noble, the bookstore chain with almost 600 locations across the country, reopened at Coconut Point in Estero with a new location and a new look.

Located at 8052 Mediterranean Drive, next door to Ulta Beauty and near Super Target, the nation’s newest Barnes & Noble has about 11,000 square feet of space, less than half of the 25,000 square feet it had in a nearby building now occupied by PGA Superstore.

It doesn’t have as much room as the previous location, but books are better organized, and it’s cozier, said Store Manager Sheila Berth.

