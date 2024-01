50,000 preschoolers were suspended at least once and 17,000 were expelled, a 2016 National Survey of Children’s Health found.

It seems criminal to kick a child out of preschool just as they’re starting, but it happens often.

“We were receiving calls of children being asked to leave their early learning center preschool programs, and some as young as two years old,” said Jennifer Schaff.

Schaaff worked at Able Academy, a school for children with developmental delays, and spoke with colleagues like Doctor Colleen Cornwall. They felt that there had to be an answer. “250 children a day, are expelled from their preschool settings.” Dr. Colleen Cornwall, Able Academy

With money from the Naples Children and Education Foundation (NCEF), they created the S.T.A.R. program. It stands for specialized therapeutic analysis resources.

The goal? Get children the help they need to stay in school.

“We help with all things behavior and language-based, so we work in the classroom with teachers and train them on specific strategies to help children communicate more,” said Schaff.

When Schaaff started with Johangel in August it was one-on-one. Now, she’s gives him space as he thrives in the classroom.

Cornwall runs Able Academy and knew they couldn’t and didn’t need to serve every child they got a call about. But knew they needed someone like Schaaff to get to these children extra help.

“If you’re two years old, and you’re being placed in a corner, or if you’re at a table now with other children, that message is ringing through loud and clear, I don’t care what language you speak,” said Cornwall. “The child starts to feel bad about themselves. We know that young children can start to feel bad about themselves earlier than we thought. What I worry about the most is the toxic stress that the family is under.”

When Owen came to Fun Time Academy, he didn’t talk.

“His teachers had said that he was really shy, and he was not able to really make requests or tell them when he wants something,” said Schaff.

Owen couldn’t ask for milk or help. How did Fun Time Academy help Owen out of his shell?

“I had some cards that we were working on, he would flip them over and start reading them,” Schaff said. “We just started writing all kinds of words down and he can read any word you show him.”

Owen wasn’t even in kindergarten, and reads words like “chair,” “school,” and “octopus.”

S.T.A.R. is designed for children from birth to five years old. Schaff is currently the only employee and she visits 12 early learning centers across Naples and Immokalee.

She’ll work with the child, teachers and parents to get the services needed and all of it is completely free to the family with the help of NCEF.