Cape Coral police enforce traffic laws with student drop-offs

The Cape Coral Police Department is set to deploy officers to Cape Coral High School to enforce traffic laws that are being ignored by parents.

The CCPD released a post on Facebook on Thursday stating that parents are unknowingly dropping their children off at dangerous drop-off locations. The Facebook post released by CCPD on Thursday. Credit: Cape Coral Police Department

CCPD gave an example of parents dropping their kids off at a red light right before the front entrance of Cape Coral High School.

In the post, CCPD listed the Florida traffic law stating that “Florida state statute prohibits anyone from stopping, standing or parking a vehicle for the purpose of loading or unloading a passenger on the paved roadway or shoulder of a limited access facility.”

Ultimately the purpose of this public service announcement is to inform parents of avoiding situations that could put their children at risk of injury.