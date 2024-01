Cape Coral is facing an increase in car break-ins, with over 20 cars hit over the weekend.

“Yes, it’s been it’s been a lot more frequently. That’s obviously something that we try to combat,” said Mercedes Philips, public information officer for the Cape Coral Police Department.

The break-ins spanned from up along Pine Island Road down to Cape Coral Parkway East to neighborhoods, gated communities and even apartment complexes.

While Cape Coral Police said they plan to have extra patrols around the city. Many residents are taking matters into their own hands to protect themselves from these car thieves.

“Yeah, I put up a home alarm system. Just to try to be careful,” said Terry Landrum, a Cape Coral resident.

“And we never leave nothing in the cars,” said Luis Castillo, a Cape Coral resident.

Phillips said even if they don’t steal anything from your car, you should still report the break-in and pursue charges. Detectives are asking for the community’s help in tracking any suspects with weekend break-ins.