Charlotte County Commissioners approved a 333-unit apartment complex consisting of seven, four-story elevator buildings in Port Charlotte. Livano Charlotte Harbor will be built on a 22-acre triangular site between Tamiami Trail and Hillsborough Boulevard near the North Port border.

Tim McEachern, Alabama-based LIV Development’s managing director of development for the Southeast, said the apartments will consist of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units and will be priced at market rate.

In addition to the apartments, retail shops and businesses will front U.S. 41 on an additional 7 acres.

