Thursday night FGCU’S men’s basketball team took the floor in their uniforms as usual, but their coaches sported a different look.

The Eagles’ coaching staff was dressed out in suits and sneakers as part of Coaches vs. Cancer, a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

For FGCU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Pat Chambers wearing suits and sneakers on the sidelines isn’t all that unusual.

“It draws attention,” Chambers said. “I’ve been wearing sneakers off and on this year.”

This year being a part of Coaches vs. Cancer means a little bit more than it has in the past.

“Most recently I lost my sister-in-law who really pretty much raised me. She lost her battle in six months. It really went fast and it was pretty devastating not just for me and the rest of my family, obviously my brother.”

Supporting his brother in his loss is particularly important to Chambers.

“We always think about the one that we lost. We have to think about the caretakers and what they’re going through and how hard it is for him. He just went through his one year anniversary of not having his wife around.”

As much as he hopes suits and sneakers brings more awareness to battling the disease, he also hopes it encourages people to be there for the caretakers.

“Keep calling, keep asking for breakfast, lunches and dinners. Be there for them. Take them out. I think that’s the best thing we can do. Either maybe we don’t know what to say, right? I didn’t know what to say. Just being there maybe was a comforting level for them.”

Chambers shared that message with his team and said every player had someone they wanted to honor when they played on Thursday night.

“Everybody’s been affected in some way, shape or form by cancer. It doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter.”

College coaches across the country participated in Suits and Sneakers this year, including Lipscomb’s head coach in the Bisons’ game against the Eagles.

According to the Coaches vs. Cancer website, since the organization started in 1993, basketball coaches have raised more than $155 million for the American Cancer Society.