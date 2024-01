Credit: The City of Marco Island

The City of Marco Island will conduct storm pipe repairs on a portion of Sixth Avenue in Marco Island.

Repairs will begin Tuesday at 8 a.m.

A portion of Sixth Avenue between East Elkcam and Marco Lake Drive will be closed for up to three days.

Traffic will be redirected to Collier Boulevard.

The city asks drivers to watch for workers and drive cautiously in the area.

Trash collection will not be impacted, but mail delivery may be delayed.