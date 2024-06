Credit: Google Maps

The City of Marco Island is replacing the existing water, wastewater and reuse mains at the North Collier Boulevard Bridge.

Beginning July 15, the current 12-inch water main and 16-inch wastewater force main will be upgraded to 20-inch piping to improve efficiency and reliability.

According to the city, the project is expected to take six months and will take place in the area of North Collier Boulevard and Bluebonnet Way.

During the project, a portion of Century Drive at North Collier Boulevard will be temporarily closed.

One southbound lane on North Collier Boulevard will also be closed. Drivers should plan for delays.

The southbound portion of the project is expected to last three months before the northbound portion begins, which will last another three months with a similar northbound lane closure.

A portion of Century Drive will only be closed during the first three months of the project. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city asks pedestrians and bicyclists to be mindful of sidewalk closures on Collier Boulevard.

There will be no impact on trash pickup or mail delivery.