The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened at a Fairfield Inn Hotel.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the hotel off of Old Pondella Road in Cape Coral.

Arriving on scene, police found one man shot in the wrist. He was later transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

WINK News reached out to the hotel for comment, and they only replied to say that everyone was safe.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

