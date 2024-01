Jury selection in the case of an accused child killer is expected to take several more days.

The selection process began Monday and continues Tuesday.

Nicholas Canfield is charged with the killing and sexual abuse of a 2-year-old girl in North Fort Myers.

Canfield was arrested on April 30, 2020, on charges of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12 and aggravated child abuse.

On May 18, the sheriff’s office added a second-degree murder charge.

LCSO said medical staff at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit determined there were indications of recent sexual abuse, as well as fresh bruises, swelling and other forms of physical trauma.

The Department of Children and Families reports the toddler died two days after she was admitted to the hospital.

A jury has not yet been selected for the trial.