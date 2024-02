A new dramatic video shows Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers having to perform a pit maneuver to stop a driver speeding in excess of 120 mph in Collier County.

It all started because deputies say the driver pointed guns in a fit of rage. CREDIT: Instagram FHP_SWFL

Florida Highway Patrol got a call from people traveling in a car along I-75 near mile marker 124 in Lee County.

FHP found 27-year-old Adler Telfort in a white car near mile marker 115 in Collier County. Troopers then tried initiating a traffic stop instead, the driver took off, leading to a high-speed chase. The driver accelerated to over 120 mph while trying to evade troopers.

Troopers executed a pit maneuver before catching the suspect.

Turns out the gun allegedly waved at troopers was a toy, but while driving at those speeds, it would be extraordinarily difficult to know that for certainty. CREDIT: Instagram FHP_SWFL

“Obviously, we don’t condone his reckless driving. And we certainly don’t condone people winning what is conceived to be a real firearm at other vehicles,” said FHP Lieutenant Greg Bueno.

What would you do if somebody was driving near you, showing something even remotely replicating a gun? Authorities say the first thing to do is to get yourself away from the threat as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, road rage is common. As drivers, we have to pack patience. And we have to be responsible and accountable for our actions. We live in a state of 22 million people. Our roads are very busy,” said Bueno.

“Don’t be surprised if you see some crazy things going on. Because we’re in Florida,” said Nick Philipone, a frequent driver on I-75.

Telfort was arrested for reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of marijuana, violating probation and driving with a suspended license.