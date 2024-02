Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he intends to help Texas fortify its borders by sending additional Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to the state.

During the Thursday morning conference held in Jacksonville, he said that Florida is offering approximately 1,000 National Guard members, based on Texas’ needs.

The topic of the press conference was to “stop the invasion” of the Southern Borders.

During the conference, DeSantis emphasized that President Joe Biden is inviting people to enter the country and the border crisis is “as bad as it’s ever been” under his presidency.

DeSantis called this an American issue instead of a Florida and Texas issue. He wants the states to band together.

DeSantis held the press conference with Florida National Guard Adjutant General John D. Haas, Executive Director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Dave Kerner and Director of Florida State Guard Mark Thieme.